The National Court has sentenced a woman who consumed and disseminated material with radical jihadist content through messaging applications and social networks “in order to participate in terrorist actions of various kinds” to a sentence of two years and six months in prison. .

In a ruling, the Third Section of the Criminal Chamber condemns the accused, born in a refugee camp in Tindouf (Algeria) and resident in Menorca, for the crime of terrorist self-indoctrination. He imposes, in addition to the prison sentence, the probation measure for a period of five years.

According to the report of proven facts in the resolution, the woman has suffered a progressive radicalization in jihadist postulates that has led her to consume and disseminate video material of this type, a process that began due to the influence of his brother, who fought for Daesh in the Great Sahara and died in Libya in 2016 while carrying out his terrorist activity.

After the death of her brother and following this radicalization process, the accused continued to maintain contact with his colleagues and with people investigated for their membership in the terrorist organization in countries such as Germany.









In this sense and with the purpose of providing suitable material for her ideologization in terrorist jihad, the accused, with her Telegram profile, the sentence indicates, has participated in a group that is a repository of propaganda material for the terrorist organization Daesh. where radical speeches are observed whose common denominator is the justification of jihad. He has also been a member of the public Telegram group translated as ‘Jihadist Chants’, in which he has requested specific materials and held different conversations on social networks of this nature.

Explosive vests and weapons handling

It has also been proven, according to the Court, that in the process of radicalization in Islamic jihad and her identification with the postulates of the so-called Islamic State, the accused repeatedly showed her interest in explosive vests/belts, in certain dual-use objects. , such as drones or a tactical bracelet with a hidden knife, and by the handling of knives and firearms, “considering the possible commission of terrorist actions by itself or through third parties.”

The court analyzes the numerous material seized in the searches of her two homes in Menorca, as well as in a family home in Alicante, and concludes that “the accused had all this material at her disposal with the purpose of self-training in Islamic jihad with the “so that in the future and if possible, he would participate in terrorist actions of various kinds.”

The Chamber examines the various evidentiary material that it has to support the conviction, such as the conversations that the accused had with other interlocutors on social networks, “in which the radicalization process is evidenced to the point of offering to carry out terrorist actions.” .

Ultimately, the judges consider that, as proof of the defendant’s awareness of the illegality of her conduct, which did not respond to mere curiosity or inane comments as she tried to justify in the oral hearing, are the constant security measures that took in their communications, especially on social networks. He even insisted on his surroundings to take the same precautions, the Court notes.