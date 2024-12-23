There are very few people on the planet who don’t drink coffee in the morning.. There are those who do it for wake upothers to ‘gain’ energy early in the day or start a conversation at work with their colleagues. There are even individuals for whom it is already a habit.

Origin

Although the history of this drink begins in the horn of Africain Ethiopia, around the 9th century and the geographical origin is known (the province of Kaffa), it is not known yet the exact momentbecause there are no documents on when The man began to consume coffee beans.

Apparently, Legend has it that a member of the Kaldi tribean inhabitant of the highest altitude areas of Ethiopia, observed the way goats had much more energy after eating a type of fruit, similar to cherries. By testing them himself, he discovered energizing and exciting properties and transferred them to his tribe.

Particularities

Whether true or not, what is a reality and is documented is that in the 15th century there were plantations in Yemen and a large coffee trade between Sudan and Arabia through the Yemeni port of Mocha, which has been remembered throughout history.

From there, it spread quite quickly to all countries.. So much so that, even though we put together the rest of the industries related to drinks of all kinds, They would be unable to surpass coffee production in any sense. It is said soon.

To take into account

Faced with this panorama, many Spaniards wonder what they are. the effects on the heart of drinking coffee every day. Well, the consumption of this drink is not only not harmful to the health of our heart but can protect us from cardiovascular, respiratory and infectious diseases.

That is the main conclusion of the work carried out by the National Institute of Health (NIH) from the United States, published in the prestigious magazine New England Journal of Medicinein which a group of more than 400,000 people between 50 and 71 years over a period of 14 years.

In depth

Among other things, it has shown that those people who consumed coffee daily considerably reduced their risk of death from cardiovascular, respiratory disease, stroke, diabetes, infections and injuries. What’s more, research has shown that coffee had protective properties in most diseases except tumors.

Yes, revealing that people who drank around four cups of coffee a day reduced by one 14% your risk of death. Hence, the popular belief that linked this drink with an increased heart risk due to the stimulating effect of caffeine seems have no reason to exist.

“Caffeine slightly increases heart rate and can sometimes raise blood pressure insignificantly.. But still, There is no reason why a well-controlled hypertensive patient cannot drink coffee.“revealed the doctor Enrique Galvepresident of the Vascular Risk and Cardiac Rehabilitation section of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC) in ‘heart foundation‘.