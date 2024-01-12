Journalist Pivovarov said he has no plans to leave Russia

Russian journalist, former editor-in-chief of the RTVI television channel Alexey Pivovarov (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent) stated that he had no intention of leaving Russia. He spoke about emigration in a video available on YouTube– channel “Editorial”.

Pivovarov noted that for many viewers of his content, it is important that he and his creative team remain in the country. “We talk mainly about what is happening or happened in Russia. Of course, I should try to be in Russia too,” emphasized the journalist who received the status of a foreign agent.

Earlier, the former editor-in-chief of the liquidated Ekho Moskvy radio station, Alexey Venediktov, spoke about leaving Russia. (included by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation in the register of foreign agents). He stated that he would like to live only in Russia.

Pivovarov was the host of the “Today” program on the NTV channel. Since 2016, he served as editor-in-chief of RTVI and left it in 2020. He explained his decision by saying that he wanted to devote more time to his own projects. In June 2022, the Ministry of Justice added Pivovarov to the register of foreign agents.