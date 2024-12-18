To the (bad) news that Second prize of Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodriguez has been ruled out in the first cut for the Oscar for best international film, it is worth countering it with that of an old acquaintance of the Academy Awards in terms of soundtracks such as the composer from San Sebastian Alberto Iglesiasnominated four times, for The faithful gardener (2006), kites in the sky (2008), The mole (2012) and Parallel mothers (2022), opting for a possible fifth nomination also with a film Pedro Almodovar, The next room, the first also filmed in English by the filmmaker from La Mancha and starring a spectacular duo, Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore.

Specifically, the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists corresponding to ten categoriesand in this preselection the French production stands out Emilia Perez of Jacques Audiard included in six categories (and the big favorite in the best international film category), followed by the musical Wicked directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

In addition, they have also made the cut in the category of best live action short Paris 70 and directed by Dani Freixas and starring Luisa Gavasa and Alain Hernandezand The great work (The Masterpiece) Alex Lora.

The five finalists for the nominations, in a total of 23 sections, will be announced January 17, 2025 and the awards ceremony will be held Sunday March 2. And, having said that, let’s go with the announced lists, in addition to the one we have already published for best international film.

original music

“Alien: Romulus”

“Babygirl”

“Bitelchús Bitelchús”

“Blink twice”

“Blitz”

“The Brutalist”

“Rivals”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Fire Inside”

“Gladiator II”

“Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1”

“Inside out 2”

“Nosferatu”

“The room next door”

“The Lives of Sing Sing”

“Six triple eight

“Wicked”

“Wild Robot”

“The young woman and the sea”

original song

“Forbidden Road” from “Better Man”

“Winter Coat” by “Blitz”

“Compress/Repress” by “Rivales”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

“Evil” by “Emilia Pérez”

“My Way” by “Emilia Pérez”

“Sick In The Head” from “Kneecap”

“Beyond” from “Moana 2”

“Tell Me It’s You” from “Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Piece By Piece” from “Piece by Piece”

“Like A Bird” from “The Lives of Sing Sing”

“The Journey” from “Six Triple Eight”

“Out Of Oklahoma” by “Twisters”

“Kiss The Sky” from “Wild Robot”

“Harper And Will Go West” from “Will & Harper”

Visual effects

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Civil War”

“Deadpool and Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

Sound

Alien: Romulus

“Blitz”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Deadpool and Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Gladiator II”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Wicked”

“Wild Robot”

Makeup and hairdressing

“he Apprentice. The story of Trump”

“Bitelchús Bitelchús”

“A Different Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

“The substance”

“Waltzing with Brando”

“Wicked”

Documentary feature film

“The Bibi Files”

“Black Box Diaries”

“Dahomey”

“Daughters”

“Eno”

“Frida”

“Hollywoodgate”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Queendom”

“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

“Union”

“Will & Harper”

short documentary

“Chasing Roo”

“Death by Numbers”

“Eternal Father”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“Keeper”

“Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World”

“Once upon a Time in Ukraine”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

“Planetwalker”

“The Quilters”

“Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr”

“A Swim Lesson”

“Until He’s Back”

Animated short

“Au Revoir Mon Monde”

“A Bear Named Wojtek”

“Beautiful Men”

“Bottle George”

“A Crab in the Pool”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Maybe Elephants”

“Me”

“Origami”

“Barnacles”

“The 21”

“Wander to Wonder”

“The Wild-Tempered Clavier”

“Yuck!”

Live action short

“Anuja”

“Clodagh”

“The Countryman”

“Crust”

“Dovecote”

“Edge of Space”

“The Ice Cream Man”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“A Lien”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

“The great work (The Masterpiece)”

“An Orange from Jaffa”

“Paris 70”

“Room Taken”

