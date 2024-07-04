As the weeks go by, the government of the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the administration is getting closer and closer Claudia Sheinbaum Pardothe hitherto virtual president-elect.

In this context, the different proposals that Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo has announced that she would seek to materialize during the course of her administration, which would end in 2030, have attracted attention. One of the most notable being the increase in the minimum wage.how much would it be?

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

According to the details in the In a document entitled “100 pesos for the Transformation”, the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, announced that she will seek a fairer increase in the minimum wage for formal sector workers.

More specifically, as referred to in the text, the former head of Government of Mexico will seek to convince the business sector that the The increase in the minimum wage must be enough for Mexican formal sector workers to buy two basic baskets a day.

For the above, the virtual president-elect of Mexico, who will begin to be the head of the Federal Executive Branch, pointed out On October 1, 2024, the nominal increase in the minimum wage over the following years will be around 11% annually.

What percentage will the minimum wage increase annually according to Claudia Sheinbaum’s proposals?/Photo: Freepik

“We will continue to increase the minimum wage, in agreement with the business sector. We will convince them that the minimum wage should reach 2.5 basic baskets per day. This means a nominal increase in the following years of about 11% annually,” the aforementioned document states.

Claudia Sheinbaum will propose a new holiday

According to statements made by the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, July 1 should be considered a holiday in Mexico, describing this date as historic for the Aztec country, but why?

And it must be remembered that, It was on July 1, 2018 when the now president Andrés Manuel López Obrador managed to win at the polls the position of head of the Federal Executive Branch, after having competed three times for this popularly elected position..

Claudia Sheinbaum will propose a new holiday/Photo: Freepik

“I say that this July 1st has to be given a name, because it is already a historic date. I say, I propose several names, it could be the day of the Revolution of Consciences; the day of true democracy, whatever we want to call it,” said Sheinbaum.