03/06/2022



Updated 01/16/2025 at 6:14 p.m.





Half a million women in twenty sectors considered men. “The bottle still looks half empty and the progress in some trades, in the Army, aviation, STEM scientific subjects and construction is still testimonial,” the …







Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only