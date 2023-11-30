Thursday, November 30, 2023, 09:46



Updated 11:27 a.m.

Priest Miguel Ángel Cárceles died this Wednesday at the age of 87. He was apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Cartagena, after the departure of Bishop Juan Antonio Reig Pla, and chaplain for three decades of the Monteagudo school.

A native of the Carmen neighborhood and linked to Opus Dei, Cárceles was ordained a priest in June 1962. He has a degree in Canon Law from the University of Navarra. He has been vicar general, moderator of the Diocesan Curia, judicial vicar, diocesan judge and delegate for the Causes of Saints. He has also served as parish priest in various churches of the Diocese, such as Churra.

The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, lamented the loss of the priest, whom he defined as a “beloved man in Murcia and whom the people of Murcia will remember fondly.” His mortal remains are being watched at the Jesús de Murcia Mortuary and the funeral Mass, presided over by Bishop José Manuel Lorca Planes, will be this Friday, at 10:30 a.m., in the Murcia Cathedral.