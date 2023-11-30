Rakova: applications are open for the “New Addresses of Happiness” sites for 2024

Applications for registration at the locations of the “New Addresses of Happiness” project for registering marriages in unusual places in the capital have opened in Moscow. In 2024, over nine thousand slots are available for the project’s off-site locations; the wishes of Muscovites were taken into account when drawing up the schedule. This was announced by Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova.

According to her, the project is developing and is popular among newlyweds. Since 2019, about 48 thousand couples have gotten married at the project sites.

The social complex noted that the availability of off-site locations is increasing. Thus, the capital’s registry offices began to hold ceremonies in unusual places in Moscow not only on Fridays and Saturdays, but also on weekdays. In 2024, the popularity of beautiful dates and the demand for locations were also taken into account.

“During the preparation of the sites for the opening, we received over a thousand requests for marriage registration in estates, mansions, Moscow City towers, at stadiums, in the air, on water and underground. Thus, in Spiridonov’s mansion, one of the most popular sites of the project, at the request of couples, the number of available places was increased by a quarter,” said Rakova.

The Spiridonov and Royal mansions, the Federation Tower, the Opera House of the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve, the Ostankino TV Tower, the Muravyov-Apostol estate, the National Hotel, the Spartak Stadium, and the Romantic restaurants are already available for filing applications for 2024 “, “Turandot”, “Gusyatnikoff”, park-hotel “Danilovsky”, “Yakimanka-Hall”, museum-reserve “Ostafyevo”, Temple of the Matrona of Moscow, Arts Center of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. You can view photos of locations, read their descriptions and choose the site you like on the portal mos.ru.

You can apply for marriage in person at wedding palaces, as well as through public services And mos.ru. The state duty is 350 rubles, there is no need to pay additionally for the location.