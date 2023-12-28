Thursday, December 28, 2023, 2:15 p.m.



The municipal Emergency Service of Lorca will have a budget of 750,000 euros in 2024, 36% above that of 2022, which continues to be extended, as announced this Thursday by councilor Antonio David Sánchez. This amount, the highest in its history, will allow compliance with the agreement approved a few months ago with the Society for Emergency Attention, Prevention, Security and Services of Lorca SL, with the aim of providing a “company structure” to the group. .

According to the mayor, “it can now be said that we have a municipal emergency entity equal to other municipal companies, a need that is finally becoming a reality.” In this way, the staff will be organized into emergency agents, new emergency agents, staffing managers, operational manager, psychologist, general manager and lifeguards.

The budget addresses the need to provide optimal coverage to the professionals that comprise it and the mechanisms through which the correct development of the service provided is activated and maintained. It will also be used for staff training, clothing, repairs, maintenance of equipment and facilities, the acquisition and replacement of tools and other expenses such as payroll and overtime.

The municipal Emergency Society is made up of 16 professionals, but another five will be necessary for optimal development of the services they provide. According to the mayor, his department is in negotiations with the Emergency Department to increase the number of personnel in the first half of the year.