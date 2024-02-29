About 500 thousand people visited Moscow's Northern River Station during the winter season. About 100 free events were held there. This was announced by Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport Maxim Liksutov.

Since the beginning of winter, a skating rink has been operating on the main square of the station, which has been visited by 27 thousand people. Visitors to the skating rink highly appreciated both the quality of the ice and the overall comfort.

In the water area of ​​the canal. In Moscow, ski slopes were laid, free training on which was available to children and adults. The necessary equipment was also provided for free rental. As users noted, “excellent conditions for riding and walking” were created on the track.

In the park near the station, a complex of attractions opened for the first time, including electric tubing, an obstacle course and carousels, as well as eight playgrounds

“With the opening of the summer season, the Northern River Station will continue to delight residents and guests of the capital with its activities. Last year we almost doubled the area with swimming pools. This year we plan to build new types of attractions in the waters of the Khimki Reservoir. So we will pleasantly surprise everyone,” promised Deputy General Director of the State Unitary Enterprise Mosgortrans Maxim Konovalov.