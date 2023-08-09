Few family sagas have made Spanish music so great in recent times as the Morentes. Also, therefore, because of its relationship with Cante de las Minas. That is why the return of Estrella, eldest daughter of the legendary Enrique Morente, promised an unforgettable night this Tuesday. Late in the morning the sold-out sign was posted; a clear example that the audience at the ‘Catedral del Cante’ was anxious to meet again with one of the greatest representatives of cante jondo.

Estrella Morente took a stage where she feels at home, although she stated that it was “like the first time”, thanking the audience for their “attendance, silence and listening”. «I have sung in many places, but this will always be the ‘Cathedral of Singing’», she confessed before an audience that turned to her and her journey through a traditional and studied flamenco, due to the talent that runs through her veins . In fact, she allowed herself the freedom to improvise and let herself be carried away by the sensations of the moment, contributing personal nuances that make flamenco sound unique in her voice.

It flowed with the Cantes de Levante, who could not miss their date with La Unión, with ‘De noche y día’, Chacón’s Cartagena, which continued with taranta, ‘Tú la joya y yo el joyero’ by Manuel Vallejo, making a nod also to Jacinto Almadén, ending with a “Morente house creation”, giving voice to the elegy of Ramón Sijé by Miguel Hernández that he dedicated “to all the miners of this land”. «My father, in love with the Cantes de Levante, taught me as a child», she had the intimacy of someone who feels among friends, taking the opportunity to quote Pencho Cros and Encarnación Fernández, «treasures from Levante». The presence of the legacy of Enrique Morente was palpable in the environment.

The cane was the style chosen to open the show, showing the virtuosity of his voice with certain touches of fusion, which he continued adding rhythm with fandangos from Granada and tangos. With the ‘Impossible Habanera’ by Carlos Cano, he sang to Granada: ‘Granada is like a rose / More beautiful than any / That falls asleep with the Sun / And blooms with the Moon’.

A soleá by his father, ‘Una espina clavá’ and ‘La noche de mi amor’ that he adapted singing to La Unión, put the finishing touch on a land that was “the cradle of very great artists”. “I am leaving with a full heart that you have enjoyed a little what I have done tonight,” he said, saying goodbye, interpreting ‘Volver’ a capella before a standing audience that appreciated his dedication to a land that he feels is his.