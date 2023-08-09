In Yekaterinburg, a man on a scooter fired at a black Mercedes

In the center of Yekaterinburg, an unknown man on a scooter fired at a Mercedes car. This is reported E1.ru.

According to the publication, the incident occurred on August 8 on Moskovskaya Street. A local resident arrived by car. She parked and went into the administration of the Verkh-Isetsky district. At that moment, judging by the surveillance cameras, a man on a scooter came to the parking lot and opened fire on the Mercedes.

The Russian woman believes that the shooter attempted on her. She suggests that a businessman who owes her 15 million rubles is behind this. Shortly before the incident, the court ordered him to repay the debt.

She wrote a statement to the police. They are checking there.