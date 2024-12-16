The Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, asked this Monday women who have suffered abuse and violence “don’t trust each other at Christmas” because “these are complex dates” and gender violence is on the rise.

This was expressed before inaugurating the Sectoral Equality Conference held at the Ministry. The minister has sent a message to Spanish society for the coming weeks: «I want to warn because we are approaching very complicated days, such as Christmas. They are complex dates where the manipulators, the sexists, generally, can use the idea of ​​family or the idea of ​​Christmas to deceive. Don’t trust each other, please.

In this context, Redondo also called on “the environments” and assured that “it is an obligation” of everyone “to keep women safe.” And environments are essential to perform this very important function. We have to be very attentive during these dates. “Protect, accompany, provide coverage for women during these complex times.”

Care centers in all provinces

Redondo was asked if all provinces will have a care center for victims of sexual violence before December 31, as prescribed by the EU, and responded that “we still have some margin. “Those autonomous communities or cities that have not been able to arrive would be within that 5% margin allowed by the European Union.”









Regarding whether an extension will be applied to Valencia, due to its special situation after the disaster, Redondo explained: “We understand the special difficulties of Valencia, we are considering it, we are going to talk to them. “We are going to be very flexible in everything we can.”