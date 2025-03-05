This woman is a challenge, not just for fashion designers. The sports label “Johaug”, whose founder she is, has declared “pure willpower and femininity” as a style concept. Inspired by these properties, padded leggings and candy -colored down coats are tailored. You can look at the two characteristics, “pure willpower and femininity”, but also in their pure form: Whenever Therese Johaub, athlete and entrepreneur, throws herself over the finish line during the final sprint on cross -country ski on cross -country ski.

For her opponents, Johaug’s wild determination in the trail always means that they had to bow to the inevitable. The tactics of the Norwegian long-distance specialist have always remained the same since she won her first World Cup medal in Sapporo in 2007 in Sapporo. With a high frequency, in the beat of a metronome for a final furioso, she raves through the snow in every competition format: 1.62 meters tall, 46 kilos light, dainty, tough. Like someone “who has a huge machine”, it was impressed by the World Cup, Peter Schlickenrieder, quite impressed shortly before the World Cup.

For these competitions in Granesen near Trondheim, not far from the farm on which she grew up, Norway’s exceptional skill has retired. The entrepreneur – now with her husband, the former rudder world champion Nils Jakob Hoff, at home in Oslo – is back in competition. She declared the sports career in Falun in March 2022 after her one hundredth World Cup victory. Her daughter was born in May 2023.

Eleven months later, Johaug then won the national championship about the 30-kilometer distance-with almost three minutes ahead. In the World Cup, the merciless clock of the metronome continued this winter: the 36-year-old won twice in Lillehammer and completed the Tour de Ski in triumph. As Schlickenrieder knew how to report, Johaug had not reduced her training scope too much during pregnancy: the “double and triple burden”, he ruled, made it even stronger.

Despite the elongs, Johaug has also had something to prove something since a doping case

So the World Cup started. In the first race, the skiathlon with a change of skiing, she ran, as usual furious, supported by King Harald, Queen Sonja and thousands of other spectators in the stands. But the Swedish defending champion Ebba Andersson kept up. In the finish sprint after ten kilometers in classic and free style each, Andersson was the first to push her ski tip a few finger width over the line.

Then the second race on Tuesday, ten kilometers classic, the same pattern: again Johaug ran in the clock of her metronome and, after the clock, left all behind – except for Ebba Andersson. This time the deficit was 1.3 seconds despite the leadership leadership. At the ceremony in the stadium, Johaug briefly climbed their bright smile for the photographers. Then they knocked it out again. “This is crazy,” she said, adding up the minimal residues: “I am now less than 1.4 seconds away from two gold medals. That’s annoying.”

Ebba Andersson (right) from Sweden prevails in the duathlon extremely narrowly on the finish line against Therese Johaug from Norway. (Photo: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa)

Only those who have collected 14 World Cup titles who have mastered spacer races in athletics in addition to ski competitions will probably feel silver twice as a severe defeat. Johaug, the three times Peijing cross-country skiing Olympic champion, would have been able to catch up with her former rival and today’s team trainer Marit Bjoergen, whose even larger collection of 18 World Cup gold medals is being exhibited in a showcase in Trondheim in a showcase, with Bjoergens Red Children’s Ski. On the topics of Norway, skiing and passion, a cross -country trail always leads straight into national history.

The marathon of the trail has been a men’s privilege at the Nordic World Ski World Championships so far

Despite the long -long successes, Johaug has also still had something to prove since the doping case, which she had missed the 2017 World Cup and the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. In October 2016, the anabolic active ingredient Closetbol was demonstrated – the same means with which the tennis player Jannik Sinner noticed in 2024. Johaug attributed the finding to the treatment of a sunburn on the lip in the altitude training camp; The team doctor took over the responsibility, but Johaug was still blocked for 18 months. An interesting parallel: Sinner, whose masseur allegedly also accidentally deteriorated the ointment of trofodermine, has been pulled out of circulation by Wada for three months.

At that time, Johaug worked as meticulously for her comeback as she has now prepared for her last hurray in the trail. Because on Sunday, on the final day of the World Cup in Trondheim, a novelty is scheduled: the 50-kilometer run for women. This marathon of the trail has been a men’s privilege at the Nordic World Ski World Championships. And who else than Therese Johaub, the woman who earned the battery name “Duracell” in youth because of her endurance ability would have been more predestined in Norway for this premiere?

It has won the previous ultras route of women, the 30 kilometers, four times since 2011 at World Championships. During her pregnancy, your EBBA Andersson snatched the title. Another SSSON, of all people, who was now just lost twice. “I consider these two races as an additional motivation to take over 50 kilometers of revenge,” said Johaug. You will be able to take them at the word, according to the motto “Pure willpower and femininity”. After that, the competition should really be over. Such a motto can finally be attached well in life.