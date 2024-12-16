“No worries” in Moncloa due to the statement of the alleged organizer of the Koldo case, Víctor de Aldama, this Monday in the Supreme Court. This is how the Minister of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres, has settled the matter, who, on the other hand, has avoided giving explanations about Aldama’s photograph together with former minister José Luis Ábalos on the Ferraz noble floor. “A photo is a photo”he has limited himself to saying, while accusing the PP of wanting “make partisan and political use of the photo”. “They would have to see a photo in which their leaders appeared and that later it was shown that they had serious problems with Justice,” he said in reference to the image of Alberto Núñez Feijóo together with the Galician drug trafficker Marcial Dorado in 1995.

The Government faces a complicated week at the judicial levelwhich begins this Monday with Aldama’s statement, continues with Koldo García’s this Tuesday, continues with Begoña Gómez on Wednesday and ends on Friday with the statement of Moncloa advisor Cristina Álvarez in relation to the investigation of Pedro’s wife Sanchez. In any case, the Executive appears calm and continues without giving credibility to Víctor de Aldama, despite the publication of a photograph in which he appears gathered at the PSOE headquarters with the former Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, in March 2019, where Koldo García was also present.

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz, has also spoken about these issues in an interview in La Sexta, in which she added that Aldama only has “photos without context” but does not provide “evidence” to support their “accusations.” Furthermore, Sainz has also denied that there is a pact between the Government and Ábalos to avoid accusations. The minister has noted that the fact that Aldama came to testify this Monday accompanied by a member of Desokupa “which clearly shows What are the intentions and context of this man?“, he has captured.

In any case, the socialists have been asking Aldama for proof for months that he had been in Ferraz, something they doubted because, according to party sources, it was strange that his entry had not been recorded. Now from Moncloa they downplay the importance of the photography that demonstrates this and They charge against the PP for using it as political ammunition. In fact, Minister Sainz has criticized Feijóo’s people for giving her credibility and has said that, in her opinion, this is a strategy to try to “cover their own shame.”

This Monday the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard has arrested the businesswoman Carmen Pano, who publicly claimed to have delivered 90,000 euros to the PSOE headquarters commissioned by Aldama.