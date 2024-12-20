The Mexican magnate who financed Juan Carlos I denies that he defrauded the Treasury with a beauty clinic

The Mexican millionaire who financed Juan Carlos I, the businessman Allen Sanginés-Krause, has denied this Thursday that he collaborated with a tax fraud of 1.3 million euros that a Barcelona judge attributes to the cosmetic surgery doctor from the Catalan capital who He has the king emeritus among his regular patients, Manuel Sánchez.

This is what legal sources have explained to elDiario.es after Sanginés-Krause’s statement before Judge Santiago García and the representatives of the Prosecutor’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office, who consider the Mexican millionaire a necessary cooperator of the Treasury fraud allegedly carried out by Sánchez.

The Prosecutor’s Office accuses the king’s doctor emeritus of defrauding his personal income tax returns for 2016, 2017 and 2018 by declaring less income than he actually received. To achieve this, he would have camouflaged the remuneration he received as a doctor worth 1.3 million euros as capital increases of the company that manages his clinic and which were subscribed, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, by a Sanginés-Krause company.

According to legal sources, in his statement, in which he has responded to all parties, Sanginés-Krause has defended the legality of the capital increase and has denied that with it he intended to mask the fraud against the Treasury allegedly carried out by the doctor who performs treatments. of aesthetics to Juan Carlos I.

What’s more, in his interrogation, which lasted about an hour, Sanginés-Krause has alleged that he invested the million-dollar sum in the aesthetic clinic of the king’s doctor emeritus because of his “interest in anti-aging issues,” according to the same sources. . The tycoon has traveled to Barcelona from London, where he is based.

Altogether, the prosecutor accuses the doctor of “hiding” 500,000 euros in 2016, 500,000 euros more in 2017 and another 300,000 euros in 2018, which were remuneration related to his work as a doctor specializing in anti-aging treatments that he had been providing for years to patients of upper class, among them the king emeritus.

The Mexican businessman was already known for being the financier of monarch Juan Carlos I’s expenses in black money, using a colonel of the Spanish Army, former assistant to the king emeritus, as a bridge.

In total, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office detected 516,000 euros that left the pockets of Mexican businessman Allen Sanginés-Krause addressed to Juan Carlos I and that were never declared to the Treasury. The Prosecutor’s Office, however, shelved the investigations due to the inviolability that protected the monarch before 2014 or because the alleged crimes had expired.

The new case being investigated in Barcelona has discovered that the company behind the medical clinic of the investigated doctor was established in 2014 with a share capital of 3,010 euros contributed by his wife, but in 2016 she sold all the shares to Manuel Sánchez, who He then became the sole partner of the company.

The Prosecutor’s Office points out that the same day the woman sold her shares, the company received 245,000 euros from the Sanginés-Krause company, “an operation that was not covered by any written contract,” but that the businessman has framed in the trust he had. towards the doctor, legal sources have explained.

With the statement of Sanginés-Krause, the investigation of the case faces its final stretch with two opposing versions: the Prosecutor’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office maintain that the cause is tax fraud, while the defenses reaffirm the legality of the operation.