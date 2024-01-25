Bungie at the moment it has a staff of 1,350 employees after the staff cuts that occurred last year, with the company confirming that new hires are currently still frozen and that it is receiving some support from Sony for the development of ongoing projects.

This information came in response to a report published by Paul Tassi on Forbes which investigated the company's staff numbers after the layoffs that occurred last year, which according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier amounted to around 8% of the total staff, at the time estimated at 1,200 in total.

In this sense, Bungie sent an official note to Forbes, where it communicated that in reality the current workforce numbers 1,350 people, despite there having been no new hires in the meantime and without including Sony and project employees in the count. From the official website we learn that of these, more than 650 work on Destiny 2.