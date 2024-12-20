Telecinco lives this Thursday, at the gates of Christmas, the long-awaited finale of Big Brother. The popular ‘reality’ of Telecinco has returned strongly this year after seven years of absence and the return of the anonymous contestants has been one of the great keys to success, which has been confirmed with exceptional audience figures, thus being the star proposal of the Thursday night.

So, Jorge Javier Vazquez He has led the program and the evolution of all the contestants until the three-way final between Óscar, Juan and Ruvens. Regardless of who wins the award, the house of Guadalix has once again left moments for television history of all kinds: love, jokes, laughter and, especially in this edition, sides and discussions involved.

The program, therefore, succeeds again with its basic ingredients (very particular profiles and tests and rules of the game to push the contestants to the limit) and it seems that it has few secrets, although it hides many. Elsa, one of the most listened to former contestants, recently wanted to answer one of the most common questions about them: how much do they charge?

«Another extra»

Elsa was on the podcast ‘What the hell is happening’ a few weeks ago, in which interviews of all kinds are conducted, and she talked about her time on the program. The interviewer also asked him about the reaction he has seen from people on the street after his time on the program or how much they were paid for participating, one of the most widespread rumors.









“We have a monthly salary and then we have another extra per day,” explained the woman from Bilbao, who emphasizes that this extra is charged “as long as we don’t mention brands.” «You have to fulfill some things and if you don’t comply with that, they don’t give you that daily extra,” he specifies during the video, which has gone viral these days and is approaching a million views.

Elsa is asked if that salary “is much higher” than what she had in her life before GH, when she worked in a store and a nightclub, and she confirms it although she also points out that “not at all” it is “excessively higher.” She considers, to settle the matter, that «it’s a good salary for a normal person, any of us. But in reality it’s a poop because it’s my image 24/7 all day.

“I don’t cost that and my person doesn’t cost that,” she continues, who ends up reiterating that she considers that it is good for someone on the street but that taking into account that it is for her image it is “very little». Finally, the interviewer reminds her that Kiko Rivera earned around 50,000 euros per month, in her case for participating in GH VIP, and she makes it clear that in her case “no.”

The issue has generated quite a stir in comments, where many assume that, in any case, the salary is 2,000 euros or higher, although there are also those who believe that, being anonymous, they charge less than that. “To be in a house with expenses paid, it’s not bad at all,” one user pointed out, while another assumed that perhaps that’s per day. “Years ago, I’m telling you from experience, being a substitute they gave you 3,000 euros to enter,” another Internet user added.