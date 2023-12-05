This Tuesday, the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Mar Menor gave the go-ahead to carry out the sludge removal project on four beaches of the Mar Menor located in the municipality of Cartagena, which are Punta Brava, Los Urrutias, Estrella de Mar and Los Grandchildren. The project, as a whole, will have a budget of more than one million euros.

This was announced by the Minister of the Environment, Universities, Research and Mar Menor, Juan María Vázquez, after participating in the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Mar Menor, where technicians from the Cartagena City Council presented the project, which will be carried out by the council and which will represent the development of a pilot experience on each beach.

The objective is to propose palliative actions focused on the removal of sludge in certain areas that, together with other maintenance actions such as the removal of algae before it decomposes and mixes with sediments, will contribute to the environmental improvement of the bathing areas.

The project as a whole, which has a favorable report of no impact on the Natura 2000 Network, focuses on researching the effects of sludge extraction and subsequently on the study of the behavior of the ecosystem. The pilot project reproduced on a small scale all the steps or subactivities involved in the removal of sludge for its correct evaluation and to improve the project before its execution.

Jellyfish evaluation



Furthermore, in the Scientific Advisory Committee, the researcher from the University of Alicante, graduate in Biology and Doctor in Marine Ecology and Modernization of Biological Systems, César Bordehore, presented a ‘Proposal for a Comprehensive Study of jellyfish proliferations in the Mar Menor : population dynamics, environmental factors and mathematical modeling’.

The purpose of the proposal is to analyze the reproductions of jellyfish in the Mar Menor and the development of a mathematical model that explains the variability of the populations, especially of the adult specimens. It also studies the influence of different environmental factors and biological interactions (prey, predators, competition). The target jellyfish species will be the most common in the ecosystem: Rhizostoma pulmo, Cotylorhiza tuberculata, Phyllorhiza punctata and Aurelia aurita.