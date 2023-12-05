While discussions are underway between the team and the series management on the revision of the sprint format in view of next year, the FOM has made official which will be the six events in which the race weekend will change in 2024.

While Austria, Circuit of the Americas, Brazil and Qatar were already featured in this season’s sprint programme, two events have been replaced. This year, in fact, Baku and Spa will be held as normal race weekends, without the revised format, while the Chinese Grand Prix on 21 April and the Miami Grand Prix on 5 May will replace them, thus being able to host the sprint .

The decision to choose China and Miami was motivated by the fact that they are the best options for the initial phase of the season. With Bahrain and Saudi Arabia ruled out because they were too early in the world championship, a sprint in Australia had been considered, but the time difference meant the on-track action would take place at a time unsuitable for European audiences .

Instead, China and Miami both offer good overtaking opportunities, making them viable options for early-season sprint events. Earlier this year, Miami GP president Tyler Epp said the American event was not actively looking to adopt a sprint format, but would be happy to partner with F1 in the if it was believed that it could also work in Miami.

“We are always interested in the sprint race. But I will also tell you that qualifying is very important for us, right? We see a lot of value in the F1 qualifying experience. I think our fans have given us great feedback on traditional qualifying. But we are here to support [la F1] and if sooner or later we have the opportunity to host a sprint race, we will be happy to do so. But it’s not something we’re actively pursuing,” Epp explained.

F1 teams will receive proposals for an overhaul of the sprint format in January, while efforts are underway to finalize potential rule changes. In fact, a revision of the current sprint weekend calendar is considered extremely likely. This means that sprint qualifying will return to Friday afternoon, while qualifying for the Grand Prix and sprint race will take place on Saturday.

One possibility is for the sprint race to take place early on Saturday, with qualifying to follow later in the day. However, this idea has sparked some skepticism from teams over the implications of any incidents in the sprint race, which could have a greater impact on qualifying for the main race.

Other ideas under discussion are the revision of the parc fermé rules, due to the widespread feeling that the set-up block comes too early in the weekend, given that the teams only have one free practice session to define the setup. Furthermore, the possibility of using the reversed grid format for the sprint race is being considered, with the option of this being valid for the entire field or for the top ten based on sprint qualifying.

However, F1 should find a way to encourage drivers to give their best in qualifying rather than deliberately going slow to secure pole for the sprint race.