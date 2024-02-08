You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Permanent residency in the United States must be renewed every 10 years.
United States Secretary of State
Documents will be admissible for a spouse, unmarried children and other family members.
Although Obtaining a green card in the United States can involve a series of endless proceduresif you are a permanent resident, you have the possibility of facilitating access to a family member so that enter the country as a Permanent Resident by presenting certain documents.
Sometimes the process required to obtain permanent residence in the United States is tedious, where immigration laws are rigorous and strict. But the situation may change if you are a relative of a person seeking to enter the country – a spouse or unmarried children.
Documents necessary to apply for the green card
According to information from the official site of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), for Applying for a green card for a family member must present four mandatory documents:
Additionally, if you or your family member is a member of the Armed Forces, special conditionswhich can be found by visiting the official USCIS site or by clicking here: https://www.uscis.gov/es/militares/ciudadania-para-familiares-de-militares
On the other hand, the site informs that when you make the request to the organization, the preferential categories in the following order:
If your family member is already in the country legally, you can request an adjustment of status by submitting Form I-485, Application for Permanent Residence or Adjustment of Status. When the procedure is already in process, you can keep track via the link “Status of my case“.
