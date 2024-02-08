Although Obtaining a green card in the United States can involve a series of endless proceduresif you are a permanent resident, you have the possibility of facilitating access to a family member so that enter the country as a Permanent Resident by presenting certain documents.

Sometimes the process required to obtain permanent residence in the United States is tedious, where immigration laws are rigorous and strict. But the situation may change if you are a relative of a person seeking to enter the country – a spouse or unmarried children.

Documents necessary to apply for the green card

According to information from the official site of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), for Applying for a green card for a family member must present four mandatory documents:

Form I-130 – Petition for Foreign Relative Proof that you are a Permanent Resident. A document that proves your family relationship (birth certificate, marriage certificate, etc.). Proof of any legal name change for you or your family member.

The family member will wait according to the preferential category to which they belong.

Additionally, if you or your family member is a member of the Armed Forces, special conditionswhich can be found by visiting the official USCIS site or by clicking here: https://www.uscis.gov/es/militares/ciudadania-para-familiares-de-militares

On the other hand, the site informs that when you make the request to the organization, the preferential categories in the following order:

Preference Category 1 (Unmarried adult child (over 21 years of age) of a US citizen). Second Preference (Spouse of a permanent resident – with a green card -, children of single parents, minors under 21 years of age of a permanent resident). Second Preference 2B (Adult and unmarried child of a permanent resident). Third Preference (Married child of any age of a US citizen) Fourth Preference (Sibling of an adult US citizen).

If your family member is already in the country legally, you can request an adjustment of status by submitting Form I-485, Application for Permanent Residence or Adjustment of Status. When the procedure is already in process, you can keep track via the link “Status of my case“.