Support for Dreams was shut down in September 2023, putting an end to the game, which has not made it to any other platform, not even PS5 (where however it is playable in backward compatibility). Many also hoped that it would come out PCwhere a similar title could find new life.

It recently emerged that the PC and PS5 versions were practically ready, but that Sony decided not to launch them, also firing some of Media Molecule's employees.

The Dreams community didn't take it very well and organized themselves to try to convince Sony to launch the canceled versions, giving this fantastic title a second chance. Instead of spreading hatred, as gamers often do when they are annoyed, he created a video with some of the best works created with Dreams, with music by Carlos Estella.