Support for Dreams was shut down in September 2023, putting an end to the game, which has not made it to any other platform, not even PS5 (where however it is playable in backward compatibility). Many also hoped that it would come out PCwhere a similar title could find new life.
It recently emerged that the PC and PS5 versions were practically ready, but that Sony decided not to launch them, also firing some of Media Molecule's employees.
The Dreams community didn't take it very well and organized themselves to try to convince Sony to launch the canceled versions, giving this fantastic title a second chance. Instead of spreading hatred, as gamers often do when they are annoyed, he created a video with some of the best works created with Dreams, with music by Carlos Estella.
So many wonders
“Dreams is one of the best things to happen to PlayStation,” says the post from Dreams Central, the X account that posted the video, which then continues: “but there's a danger it will be forgotten. The revolutionary technology and power that puts it in the hands of creators is unparalleled. Dreams deserves to survive. #MadeInDreams“
Dreams is not a simple game, in fact, but a powerful and versatile editor, very easy to use. It's really a shame to see it shelved like this, without it having any chance.
