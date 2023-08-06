There is commotion in the country over the murder of Edwin Sánchez, a surgeon whose body was dismembered while he was on vacation on the renowned island Koh Phangalocated in the south of Thailand.

According to the statements collected by EFE, the man from Cordoba was in the company of Daniel Sancho, who, in his statements, confirmed that he was the perpetrator of the crime because he was “jealous” and feared that “he would be deceived.”

a paradise vacation

The Thai authorities revealed that one of their hypotheses is that these two men agreed to meet on the island, as they had a hotel reservation from July 31 to August 3.

On Thursday, August 3, the day his reservation ended, Daniel Sancho went to the police station to report that Edwin Arrieta had disappeared. The officers who took his complaint could see that he had various cuts and scratches on his bodywhich made him a suspect.

The first findings in a garbage dump

The Spaniard’s statement came the same day that some garbage collectors on the island found a pelvis and intestines inside garbage bags that were in pieces inside a black plastic bag.

On Friday, August 4, more human remains were found near the garbage dump, this time it was a bag with two legs, a black shirt, shorts and underwear.

Purchase of knives by the Spanish

However, the Thai police assure that they have not identified the body and told EFE that they are searching for the rest of the members, since their head, arms and torso have not yet been found in the area.

The authorities also told EFE that, in the midst of reviewing security cameras, the Spaniard had been seen buying knives, a saw and garbage bags, apparently preparing the crime.

The links between Spanish and crime

“The investigation and inspection of the surveillance cameras found a connection that Mr. Daniel was the cause of the crime and was the last person with the deceased before the human remains were found,” said the Thai Daily News.

The Spaniard also changed hotels without notifying the authorities, which led to expanded inspections and the discovery of traces of blood in his room. “The results were expanded to inspect new hotels. SGrease blood stains and human parts were found in the room”, indicated the cited newspaper.

Daniel Sancho would have given important statements

As collected by the Bangkok Post, the Spaniard initially denied any involvement in the doctor’s crime; however, after extensive questioning, he reportedly confessed. “He admitted it,” the city’s police chief, Panya Niratimanon, also told AFP.

The investigators of the case explained that Sancho would have taken Arrieta to the room to have privacy, when he refused, he hit him: “Later, the alleged murderer Sancho decided cut the body into 14 pieces and deposit the pieces of the lifeless body in a travel bag and other plastic bags that he supposedly threw into a garbage can,” says the Spanish newspaper ‘El Economista’.

For their part, “Arrieta’s relatives told investigators that she had been in a relationship with Mr. Sancho for more than a year,” the Bangkok Post said.

While the investigations progress, Sancho’s visa was revoked and the evidence against him is expected to be presented. According to what police sources told Efe, the young man must now accompany the police to the places where he allegedly dumped different parts of the Colombian’s dismembered body, including the sea.

