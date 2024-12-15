The wait for the evicted due to the damage in Valencia continues, a month and a half after the catastrophe, still with temporary solutions that, at least, resolve some essential needs. The latest examples are seen in the rehousing of 150 neighbors and close to 200 athletes to resume its activity in other facilities.

The path of recovery also develops with the arrival of technicians of social services to the area that suffered the flood, to gather information on the demands of the population in situ, while problems persist such as the reopening of educational centers in the absence of safety certificates.

The First Vice Presidency and Department of Social Services, Equality and Housing has housed these 150 affected people in different “emergency temporary accommodation solutions.”

In particular, a temporary emergency care center (CATE) has been activated in Burjassot (Valencia), with an investment of 2.6 million euros, as well as two hostels to provide a short-term solution that has made it possible to provide accommodation to people who do not have a personal alternative or one provided by municipal social services, as detailed by the Generalitat in a statement.









In the case of hostels, they have been designed for brief reception. For this reason, they have spaces that have allowed people to be accommodated for a short period of time, such as the old La Fe hospital, which accommodated different people until last November 30.

After the closure of this resource, a new shelter has been set up in Bétera, with availability for two weeks, in which up to 15 people have been housed and have been relocated to different housing resources.

Regarding the CATE located in Burjassot, which has a capacity for 111 people, it currently has 100 users who have the option of living in this resource for a period of time. middle period of time. This accommodation is managed in collaboration with Red Cross and has spaces for each family, full food service, schooling for children, a play center and a psychologist, in order to have “greater support” in this situation.

These resources have been made available to city councils by the Generalitat, which provides “all possible solutions” in collaboration with municipal social services, which lead primary care for their neighbors. With these spaces, citizens who have been left without housing and whom the City Council cannot accommodate, are allowed to have a space “quickly and temporarily,” they have stressed.

In parallel, the Consell adapts and offers social housing available, in addition to carrying out urgent assessments to award them, which prioritize people affected by the floods, to whom housing resources are already offered. «You work at time trial to enable up to 300 homes to be able to respond to the needs of citizens,” they concluded.

Football in the city of Valencia

A total of 280 athletes from four clubs soccer of the districts from the south of Valencia affected by dana will be relocated to other municipal sports facilities to be able to continue with their training and matches.

This solution has been possible thanks to the solidarity of the rest of the city’s clubs – which have given up part of their hours of activity -, the intermediation of the Municipal Sports Foundation (FDM) and the collaboration of the Valencian Community Football Federation, as reported by the council in a statement .

This is a total of 15 teamsfour 8-a-side football and eleven 11-a-side football. All of these relocated teams have a bonus of 100% of the public price for the use of the field.

The entity with the largest number of relocated teams is the Discóbolo, now distributed in the municipal football fields of Pinedo, Tres Creus and Sant Marcel·lí. Until now, the Discóbolo had been developing its activity on the La Torre municipal soccer field, which has been destroyed by the damage.

Another of the clubs that has relocated is the JP Sport Club, which until now also trained and played at the La Torre municipal field. Two of their teams are using the Pinedo municipal soccer field and another will go to the Benimàmet municipal soccer field.

Cleaning work in one of the municipalities affected by dana in Valencia



EFE





The five affected Atlético Cabanyal teams, which until now were also in La Torre, have been distributed between Pinedo and the Serrans football field. For its part, the first team female of the Raise you This week he will begin training at the facilities of the Nazaret municipal sports center, since the Ciutat Esportiva de Buñol has also suffered damage.

Security in three institutes

Less positive is the situation denounced by the directors of the three institutes of Secondary Education (IES) of Valencia that remain to resume the activity of the students -IES 25 d’Abril of Alfafar, IES Albal, of the town of the same name, and IES María Carbonell i Sánchez de Benetússer-. They have highlighted that “they do not have no document that certify the security of the center after the actions carried out”, as they have expressed in a joint statement. This information is made public after the Department of Education stated on Saturday that the three institutes are ready to do so on Monday. However, their management teams “have communicated that there is no intention” to do so.

The IES have stressed that their opening “is conditional on the completion of certain important tasks” and have stated that the intention of the management teams “has been from the beginning to open the centers as quickly as possible, but something else has been the pace of work by those responsible for the Department of Education.

For its part, from the Department of Education They have assured that this Saturday various documents were transferred to the centers and have detailed the technical aspects of these deficiencies correctedsuch as generating sets, among others.

Dependent assistance files

The general directions of DependenceDisability and Inclusion have moved several teams made up of technical personnel to the localities that have suffered the consequences of the damage of last October 29 to detect the needs and to assist people in some of these situations in a “urgentdirect and personalized».

After contacting those responsible for the social services of Massanassa, Benetússer, Paiporta, Picanya, Sedaví, Alfafar, Catarroja, Albal, Algemesí, Aldaia, Chiva and Utiel, the First Vice Presidency and Department of Social Services, Equality and Housing has offered its resources and lines of joint action have been established between the institutions, as well as a schedule of support actions, as reported by the Generalitat in a statement.

Likewise, it has expedited the assessments of Valencian Income of Inclusion (RVI) and the dependency in the areas affected by the dana, for all those people who have requested it.

On November 7, the Generalitat published an instruction regarding the processing of the RVI in the affected municipalities, which responds to the “will” of the Consell to “prioritize and expedite the arrival of help to cover the urgent needs of the new most vulnerable people.” vulnerable.

This has allowed the automatic renewal of the RVI to the residents of the affected areas who had it and has been prioritized by urgent procedure of all the newrequests in affected areas. Therefore, the processing of this economic benefit as a result of the emergency of the dana has meant that 1,670 people of these localities benefit from the RVI.

And to find out the situation of dependent people, technicians from the General Directorate of Dependency have traveled to each municipality to provide information on the processing of files in this matter. In addition, a group of appraisers performs the scheduling and pending evaluations.

Likewise, a team made up of 18 recorders also collaborates in the mechanization of files from the affected municipalities, as requested by the municipalities. Added to them are eight technicians who resolve files, both initial and review.

From November 7 to December 9, the Department of Social Services has resolved 4,858 files of economic benefits in favor of dependent people affected by dana, of which 2,665 correspond to initial resolutions and 2,193 to upward revisions of economic benefits.

In addition, to facilitate care for people with disabilities, positions have been set up in the PROP office located in Massanassa and the technical staff of social services and population health centers have been contacted to coordinate actions between the administration. autonomous and local.

Mazón: «The greatest display in all of history»

Regarding the global allocation of funds, the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazonhas stressed that more than 1,051 million of euros for social and economic reconstruction in the «greater deployment of all the history of the Generalitat» to alleviate the effects of the damage of last October 29.

This figure represents 23.88 million euros per day committed so far in direct aid, emergency contracts and other actions aimed at helping people, companies and municipalities, reactivate the economy and employment, rebuild infrastructure, facilitate access to social, educational and health resources or act in the cleaning and removal of waste or vehicles, among others, as reported by the Generalitat in a statement.

The head of the Consell has highlighted the “agility” to advance in the Pla Recuperem Valencia with the execution, payment and activation of urgent actions that have made it possible to “pay direct aid to families, restore roads, enable health centers, recover the teaching activity of students or repair treatment plants and connectors.”

Mazón has pointed out the “commitment” of the Generalitat to implement mechanisms aimed at affected people such as “tax exemptions either direct aid of up to 6,000 euros for families. Of the latter, 72.1 million euros have already been paid, as well as 6.8 million euros from the housing rental aid package.

Likewise, it has valued 33.2 million euros for commercial, tourist, service and other types of activities, as well as industries, affected by the damage with the objective of “promoting the maintenance of the employment and the reactivation of the activity economic».

The ‘president’ has indicated that the Generalitat has mobilized “all the resources of the departments, their administrative and management capacities.” “We are not going to stop because we know there is much left to do,” he concluded.