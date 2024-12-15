The Asturian Joel Álvarez (22-3-0) continues firm in his climb within the UFC. In the early hours of this Sunday, he obtained his seventh victory in the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world, after knocking out Drakkar Klose in the first round with a spectacular jumping knee. The Phenomenon, who has a very colorful and effective combat style, knew how to remain calm at all times during the fight, until he found his opportunity after 2 minutes and 48 seconds from the start of the fight.

Without a doubt, Joel Álvarez has been a coup of authority in the lightweight division, which has allowed him to make his name sound like one of the most dangerous in the category. During the press conference after the UFC Tampa event, held in the aforementioned city in the state of Florida, the CEO of the American company, Dana White, answered ABC’s questions about the victory of the Asturian fighter.

«He did a great performance, we want to focus our attention on Spain and I hope that we will see more Spanish fighters within the UFC. What happens when we enter a new market is that we make an investment to have a live event, with the venues, presenting the concept to people, you are creating an explosion of interest in sports», noted the CEO of the UFC.

Furthermore, now that Joel Álvarez consolidated his position within the company thanks to his spectacular KO, the hypothesis arose that the largest MMA league in the world could land in our country with a so-called Fight Night event, which is much more numerous and adaptable than the main events. However, Dana White was blunt in stating that they will take advantage of the opportunity, when it comes, to do it in a big way. «I think that when we go to Spain for the first time we will go with a pay-per-view (PPV) event, that is, a numbered event»he pointed out to ABC.









On the other hand, he also responded to the Asturian’s decision to abandon the UFC lightweight category to move up to a higher one, that of welterweight, although he also did not go into assessing where he would prefer the one from Gijón to be competing. “Let’s see what happens with Joel Álvarez,” concluded the company’s boss.