It seems like a joke, but it's been quite a few months since Final Fantasy XVI has been launched in PlayStation 5, this with receptions that have been mixed from the fans, since some have liked that the action of the game is greater, but others have not liked it because it takes away some of the essence of the franchise. However, something that many agreed with is that it should be released to more platforms than just Sony's, and it seems that this will be the path for this installment that has its birthday right in the middle of the year. 2024.

In a new interview with the media, the producer Naoki Yoshida and the DLC director Takeo Kujiraokahave talked about the last part of the additional content coming soon to the game, The Rising Tide, where they have been asked which franchise they will continue with after finishing. And the answer to this was that you will see what will happen after working on the version of PCand with that they indicate the possibility that the game will be released on more consoles such as Xbox.

Here is the fragment of the interview:

So, is it difficult for you and the team to say goodbye to all these characters in this DLC? It's not over in the sense that we have the PC version. Once the PC version is released, we are thinking about moving to other platforms as well. However, that's not really talking about the story; it's more about moving it around on different platforms. So, there's a feeling that while the project is still going, there's not that feeling of being sad and having to leave them yet. But I'm pretty sure that once everything is released and we move on to the next project, that would be the moment where it hits us, “Oh, is it really over?”

This could be a statement that they are already contemplating launching for the platform Microsoftbut even nintendo switch In its next new generation version it could also join these launches that would be considered miraculous due to hardware issues. Of course, in the end it is possible that this version of the game will not be released, given that, as indicated, “they are thinking about it”, and it still remains to be known if the directors of square enix They see it viable.

Remember that Final Fantasy XVI Is available in PS5. The Rising Tide he arrives April 19th.

Via: Noisy Pixel

Editor's note: It would be a good way to continue the agreements between Microsoft and Square Enix, given that the 14th installment focused on online was launched not long ago. In addition, many games in the series also came to Xbox, so it would make sense to launch this new one.