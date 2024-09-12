Nintendo has released a new panoramic trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdomnext one coming soon September 26th. As previously anticipated in this new adventure the Princess Zelda will find himself having to explore the lands of Hyrule looking for a way to solve the problem of mysterious glimpses that have appeared throughout the kingdom. To help her there will be Threea fairy who will give her a stick that can replicate any object with which it comes into contact.

Let’s enjoy the new trailer together. Enjoy!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Panorama Trailer

Source: Nintendo