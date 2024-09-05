Drugs | Police: The seizure of 40 kilograms of amphetamine revealed the activities of a suspected criminal group

Junk|The police conducted a preliminary investigation in cooperation with the Swedish police and seized 40 kilograms of amphetamine.

Police suspects that a criminal group brought a total of approximately 55 kilograms of amphetamine to Finland, report police.

Seven Kosovar citizens and one Finn are suspected of aggravated drug crime, aggravated money laundering and one firearms offense. They were suspected of working in a criminal group led in Sweden, it was revealed in the preliminary investigation.

The Central Criminal Police and the West Uusimaa Police cooperated with the Swedish authorities in the preliminary investigation.

Crimes is suspected to have happened between December last year and April this year. However, the investigation already started in the fall of 2023, says the director of the investigation Matti Rekola in the bulletin.

The suspects were arrested in April.

During the preliminary investigation, the police confiscated 40 kilograms of amphetamine. The German police confiscated 56,575 euros in cash, which is suspected to have come from the sale of amphetamine in Finland.

In addition, 13,000 euros in cash and one pistol were confiscated.