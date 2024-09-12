The Colombian women’s team advanced to the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup after beating South Korea with a goal from its star player, Linda Caicedo. The goal was celebrated wildly at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, and especially by Vice President Francia Márquez.

The Real Madrid forward scored the winning goal for Carlos Paniagua’s team in the second half.

With the victory over the Asians, Colombia is now one of the eight best teams in the tournament, which it hosts. Its next opponent will be France or the Netherlands.

Linda scored her goal in the 64th minute, receiving a great pass from Sinthia Cabezas and beating goalkeeper Woo Seo-Bin.

This is Linda’s second goal in this tournament (she had already scored against Australia) and the fourth in U-20 World Cups: he had already achieved two in Costa Rica 2022, both against New Zealand.

Linda was the great figure of the match, according to the analysis of this media: She moved everywhere, she lacked a bit of association at the beginningbut then he understood the game and unblocked it with a great goal.

The celebration of Francia Marquez

The Minister of Equality was also in one of the stands of the main stage of the people of Cali when Linda scored the goal and her reaction was to jump, scream and raise her arms. Márquez was the most excited of the group of people he was with and, perhaps for that reason, many believed that it was the player’s mother.

The vice president was in the company of the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, with whom she hugged effusively.

Colombia will face the winner of the match between France and the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Sunday in Cali.

