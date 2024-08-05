The Naughty Pack is scheduled to launch in the month of September at the price of 21,69 euros with the collection being available on all major platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC (via Steam).

Jackbox Games has presented The Jackbox Naughty Pack a collection of three titles that address a adult audience which aims to offer “ some good dirty fun “, at least according to the slogan shown in the first official trailer in Italian, which you can find below.

The Jackbox Naughty Pack’s Three “Adult” Minigames

From the first official information, we learn that The Jackbox Naughty Pack collects three mini-games designed for an adult audience and supporting multiplayer with 3 – 8 players.

“Fakin’ It All Night Long” is a game of social deduction, where each player has a secret task except the “Faker”, who must blend in and not be discovered by the others. The goal will therefore be to unmask the liar of the situation, who in turn will have to do everything to complete his goal without being discovered.

In “Dirty Drawful” players will have subjects to draw, with the others having to try to guess what it is. Compared to the standard version of this mini-game, this time there will be “spicy hints” and “your drawings will be scary and exciting at the same time”.

Last but not least, “Let me finish” is a debate game that challenges contestants with philosophical questions such as “Where is the mailbox butt?” and “How does this avocado get excited?”