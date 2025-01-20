The growth of contact sports in Spain is reaching unsuspected limits. There has always been a martial arts culture in the country, as there are numerous karate, boxing or judo schools. However, the skills had always taken a backseat. The emergence of Spanish stars in the UFC has not only revitalized mixed martial arts, but has marked another uprising for contact sports in general in the country.

In this context there arises Mad Fight Stadiumwhich has established a new standard for contact sports in Spain. This innovative stadium, located in San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid), is a reference center, which has cutting-edge facilities, technology and top-level audiovisual elements at the service of athletes and spectators. Furthermore, it has already been tested, since it housed the Spanish boxing championship of the super bantamweight between Jordan Camacho and Caco Barreto.

The stadium has an area of ​​1,400 square meters and a capacity of 600 locations divided into a general area with 550 seats and an exclusive VIP box for 50 people. It will have sofas, high tables, a bar area and a separate entrance. A specific design to provide a ‘premium’ experience to your attendees. Furthermore, the stadium does not come alone, since it will also have a event broadcast service and exclusive content, live and on demand through the MFS TV digital platform.

Moving on to talk about the purpose of the venue as such, this is a space designed specifically for host contact sports. MFS is designed to adapt to any discipline, be it boxing, kickboxing, muay thai or MMA. The enclosure can be configured with an approved ring or cage depending on the modality. Its official license for shows and sporting events ensures maximum flexibility for organizers and promoters of all types of activities.









Mad Fight Stadium represents a new era for contact sports in the country. The 2025 agenda promises events that will further consolidate MFS as the epicenter of martial arts competitions in Spain. Among the most anticipated events is the Fighter’s Night Grand Prix Kickboxing, the first professional league of this modality with a unique elimination format.