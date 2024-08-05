The Aisla Section of Reggio Emilia has recently concluded an important solidarity initiative, aimed at improving the quality of life of patients affected by ALS living in the province. The contribution of 3,000 euros was allocated to the Usl-Irccs Reggio Emilia, Rehabilitation and functional recovery service of the Albinea District, directed by Alena Fiocchi, for the purchase of communication and orthopedic aids. The aids – a note reports – are intended for testing and loans for patients affected by ALS, offering them fundamental tools to improve communication and mobility.

The role of Loretta Pavarini, president of Aisla Reggio Emilia, was crucial – we read – which allowed the Rehabilitation Service of Albinea to equip itself with numerous aids that will be kept at the Ausilioteca of Albinea. “An incredible added value for the quality of our work and for the quality of life of the people who will be able to use it”, commented the teams of health professionals. The purchased aids are already available and ready for use with patients.

The importance of collaboration between healthcare companies and associations for the common good – the note concludes – has been further confirmed by this initiative. All of this has been made possible thanks to generous donations, and for this very reason the Aisla volunteers of Emilia Romagna invite you to participate in the National ALS Day, which will be held on Sunday 15 September in the squares of Parma, Forlì, Cesena, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Modena and, finally, at the ‘Io Posso’ beach in Ravenna. During the event, you can win a prestigious bottle of Barbera d’Asti Docg with a minimum donation of 15 euros. As the slogan of the initiative states, you can “pay a contribution with taste” and help raise funds for relief operations for people affected by ALS and their families.