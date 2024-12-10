Pizza is always a good option, and anyone who says no is lying. Luckily for everyone, To try a delicious pizza you don’t have to travel to Italywithin Spain we find restaurants that can boast of their recipes. The second edition of Championship of the Best Pizza in Spain I had the mission of finding the holy grail of this dish and mission accomplished because we have a winner and it can be enjoyed in the capital of Madrid.

In this edition they have participated 150 stores from all over Spainof which 15 were chosen as finalists based on the public and jury scores. Although the first prize is in Madrid, the rest of the podium is quite distributed. The Sicilian pizzeria Kuróin Palencia, has emerged as the second best and in Seville the third place goes to La Bicicleta Pizzeria.

Reference in the capital with the authentic Italian essence

The restaurant Baldoria You can hang the medal, for the second consecutive year, by having the best pizza in Spain. With clear Italian influences and with Christian Cyrus In charge, this place that boasts of being a real pleasure, is a must in the capital. According to the Neapolitan businessman, the good quality of the dough, the excellence and freshness of the raw materials, the oven and, of course, the pizzaiolo domain These are the variables that any pizza of ten must have.

La Búfala Fest, quality and products of origin

The Buffalo Fest it’s all a delight for the palate. With a base of San Marzano tomato, DOP Bufala mozzarella, accompanied by confit tomatoes, basil pesto, crispy parmigiano and Amalfi lemon zest, it shows us that greatness is found in simplicity. It is a perfect combination that reflects the authentic flavor of Italy.

The best of all is that you can try it for only 18 euros in Baldoria, located at Ortega y Gasset Street, 100.