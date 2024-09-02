On her social media and blog, the astrologer revealed the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Below, Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for Monday, September 2.

Aries

Positive changes will come to your economy, but pay close attention so that no one takes advantage of you. and only invest in things that will bring you profits. You have to trust in yourself to achieve what you want and stop begging for attention from those who do not deserve it. You have the ability to choose, but the wounds of the past have filled you with doubts. You must close that cycle and start again.

Taurus

Don’t neglect your well-being because of work. It’s time to close the cycle with past loves, you need to think about your well-being and find a way to be happy. You will be invited to a meeting where you will stand out. If you are in a relationship, be careful not to fall into a routine as you may become estranged.

Gemini

If you are not looking to have children, take extra precautions, you are in a very fertile stage. They will begin to think about their future and feel melancholic for not having been able to achieve certain goals, but they still have time, No They complain and work for what they want. Sometimes they are very intense and do not let anyone hurt them, that has allowed them to get to where they are.

Cancer

Don’t be afraid of changes, It is time for you to get to work to be able to meet those goals that you set for this year and that you have not achieved. Don’t feel sad if you don’t have what you want, remember that the possibility of fulfilling your dreams is in your hands. You will get some extra money, don’t waste it, you might need it later.

Leo

For now, don’t buy anything on credit, you could end up in debt. If you are arranging some paperwork, everything will work out in your favor. At night you feel melancholic, but you must remember that no one is indispensable, do not beg for affection from someone who does not value you and does not make an effort to be well with you, it is time to let go.

Virgo

If you are in a relationship, you will have problems due to jealousy, you should be more honest with your partner. A love from the past will want to come back into your life, think about whether you want to give them a second chance, think about how much it cost you to get away from that situation. You have to learn from your mistakes so you don’t make them again. Don’t trust people you just met, they might take advantage of you.

Pound

You have to believe in the love of the person at your side, otherwise you might push them away. Don’t be conformists, you have to demand what is yours. Remember that whoever truly loves you will do everything necessary to be by your side. Take care of your health, you may have some kind of problem.

Nana Calistar's horoscopes for today.

Scorpion

One of your friends will confess a secret to you that will shock you. If you are in a relationship, you will find out that your partner has been lying to you, it could be a case of infidelity. You need to take better care of your diet to avoid gastric problems. You could have conflicts with your family due to gossip and misunderstandings. They will feel stressed when they realize that they have not achieved many of their goals.

Sagittarius

Learn from your mistakes, don’t let life charge you twice for the same thing. They have matured and are now ready to take revenge on the people who hurt them, they will find a way to return the betrayals. They will miss a love from the past, do not confuse their feelings, it is only a fear of loneliness.

Capricorn

If you started a long distance relationship, it may end due to lack of interest and time. Someone close to you is talking badly about you and it could cause problems. Be careful what you say about other people, you could commit an indiscretion that will cause you problems. In love, a person may come back into your life and this time it will be for the better.

Aquarium

You will receive news from abroad that will be positive in solving problems that you have been carrying for a long time. Do not doubt the love of the person you love so much. Be careful with comments about your family, they could hurt people who are important to you. You will meet a person who will make you feel special and that will help heal your past wounds. Think carefully before making decisions, otherwise, you could affect your environment.

Pisces

You could go on a trip where you will enjoy reunions with your family, enjoy it, stay away from sadness. You have to learn from your mistakes so you don’t make them again. They will go through situations that will make them understand why many of their plans have not come to fruition. Beware of false friends who only seek you out for their own benefit. Don’t invest without thinking, you could lose your money.