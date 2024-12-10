The National Police has expelled 55 repeat offenders from Euskadi this year to their countries of origin. In addition to being in an irregular situation, all those expelled They had criminal records of different kinds such as sexual assaults, abuse, robberies with violence, drug trafficking, injuries, robberies with force or robberies.

As reported by the Government Delegation in the Basque Country, of these 55 expulsions8 have occurred in Álava, 19 in Guipúzcoa and 28 in Vizcaya.

The repatriations to their respective countries of origin have been carried out by the National Police Immigration and Border Brigades in the Basque Country. Among those expelled there are Moroccan, Colombian, Nicaraguan, Algerian, Brazilian, Venezuelan, Romanian and Albanian nationalities.

The Government delegate in the Basque Country, Marisol Garmendia, has highlighted the “important work carried out by the National Police collaborating in different actions with the Ertzaintza and the local police, who are responsible for security matters.” «And in compliance with the powers that the National Police has repatriation proceeds in those cases in which all the requirements are met», he added.









The procedures

The members of the Security Forces and Corps, once they are aware of the existence of a person in alleged irregular situationbegin the necessary procedures for verification, transferring it to National Police offices.

At that time, if applicable, any steps necessary to prepare the corresponding administrative expulsion file are carried out, and the person is then released after being informed of his obligation to leave the country within a certain period of time.

Once the case is resolved positively or negatively by the Government Subdelegation, and provided that this person is controlled by members of the security forces and bodies within national territory, you will be notified of the opinion of said resolution. If the circumstances, legislation and agreements with your country of origin allow it, your expulsion will proceed.

Although the procedures and procedures for the repatriation of these citizens have been carried out by the National Police in the Basque Country, it is common on this and other occasions that the criminal activity of these people has reviews and antecedents both from the police forces of this Autonomous Community and other territories of the country, such as Madrid, Catalonia, Murcia, Valencian Community or Andalusia, as specified by the Government Delegation.