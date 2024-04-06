The Hozono Global Jairis does not give up and remains committed to competing in the qualifying rounds for the title in the Endesa Women's League. Last night they beat Celta Baloncesto after a spectacular 2-18 partial in the last quarter of a match in which they were in tow for thirty minutes to react in time and thus achieve their fifteenth victory in 28 days.

With this result, the Alcantarilla team is fifth in the standings and, with two days left until the championship concludes, they maintain all their options to finish in the top eight and thus be in the quarterfinals.

Anna Montañana's team, who had just lost 76-63 on the Spar Gran Canaria court, were facing their second consecutive exit and were once again facing another rival, like the Canarian, who is fighting for permanence. The match was very even in the first quarter, which ended with Galician advantage 19-18 and the local advantage increased in the second. In fact, the score was 32-27 at halftime.

The panorama did not change after passing through the locker room and Celta continued to lead with 49-41 as they entered a final period in which everything changed.

Rival mistake



A partial score of 2-18 in those ten minutes led to the victory for Alcantarillero, whose great defense and the mistake of the rival were absolutely key. Aina Ayuso and Aislinn Konig, both with 9 points; Lou López-Sénéchal, with 8; and Carmen Grande and Chantel Horvat, both with 7, led the Jairista attack. Abby Bishop scored 6 while Chelsea Nelson and Amalia Rembiszewska scored 4 each, María Bettencourt 3 and Belén Arrojo 2.

For Celta Clementine Samson and Celeste Trahan, with 11 goals, were the top scorers.

The next match for Hozono Global Jairis will be on Sunday, April 14 at twelve noon against Cadi La Seu in the Fausto Vicent pavilion in Alcantarilla.