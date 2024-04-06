Jimbee Cartagena added a point in an absolutely crazy match in which they were closer to losing than winning, but in which with three minutes left they won 4-3. It was a duel with alternatives and very attractive, in which there was good futsal, controversy and goals, a fantastic cocktail. The only thing missing was the local victory.

Duda's team once again suffered a lack of success in a first half in which they did not deserve a great punishment, but in which they found themselves losing 0-3. Fortunately for the Meloneros, Bebe made it 1-3 for hope almost at the buzzer.

The melon players continued trying in the second act and the reward bore fruit. Luçao, with a great goal and then Motta from ten meters equalized a match with 10 minutes remaining that seemed to be turning upside down. Furthermore, a minute later, Luçao would complete the Melon comeback.

But, when everything was looking great for those from Avenida del Cantón, in just two minutes Peñíscola turned the score around. First, Diego Sancho equalized with three to go. And, a few seconds later, Pani made it 4-5. Meloneros' faith allowed them to tie at the last minute, with a goal from Cristian in his own goal.