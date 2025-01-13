The housing measures presented by the Government and the PP are not decisive for the different actors in the residential sector, who believe that other more far-reaching measures are needed to correct the housing deficit that Spain suffers and that is behind the high prices of houses both for rent and for purchase. Starting with construction, the president of the National Construction Confederation (CNC), Pedro Fernández Alén – present yesterday at the Government’s housing event -, assured after the dozen announcements by the President of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, that in the proposals that both the Government and PP have made regarding the Land Law “there are more similarities than discrepancies”, which is why he requested a State pact to unblock it as a first step to begin to propose solutions “to what is already the main concern of the Spanish, according to the latest barometer of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS). “From the construction point of view, they claim to value any measure that seeks to “stimulate” the supply of housing, free up buildable land and promote tax credits “which, if properly directed, can qualitatively increase the real estate stock.” . An increase in supply that, in the opinion of the CNC, “would be more effective than the interventionism embodied in some measures broken down this morning and that could end up aggravating legal uncertainty.” The employers’ association is convinced by some measures proposed by the PP, such as the reduction of the Property Transfer Tax – which the CNC itself has already proposed – or the reform of the Penal Code to combat illegal squatting. Related News standard If Sánchez proposes that affordable rentals should not be pay personal income tax and will limit the purchase to non-EU citizens Antonio Ramírez CerezoWith the Government’s plans, real estate portals are also skeptical. “We continue to see powerful announcements without medium and long-term strategies that involve all administrations and actors in the sector,” added yesterday the director of apartments.com studies, Ferran Font, who believes that a shared vision at the state level is crucial to implement effective policies “that do not generate conflicts of competence or result in ineffective measures.” From the real estate portal they warn that, for these measures to be truly effective, “updated official data, a clear definition of budget allocations and a detailed implementation plan are needed.” They were even harsher from Idealista. «The measures announced by the President of the Government continue along the same path that has brought us to the moment of emergency in which we are: increases in taxes on international investors, increased sanctions for owners, ignorance of the figure of socimis or plans that will not effectively put housing at the service of citizens for at least 3-4 years,” added its spokesperson yesterday, Francisco Iñareta, who did highlight as positive the inclusion of some incentives for owners such as guarantees for affordable rent, “although only in cases where they adjust to the prices set by the Government itself.” “They imply that those who do not set those prices will not have the necessary legal protection to recover their home if the tenant stops paying or if there is a conflict,” he remarked. “Difficult to achieve” Real estate agencies were also critical. «Some of the measures announced by Sánchez are good and others, although well-intentioned, are difficult to implement. That is why we need the union of all political forces,” they said from Fadei, an employers’ association integrated into the CEOE. For its part, the General Council of the Official Associations of Real Estate Agents of Spain (Coapi), pointed out that the Government’s path of continuing with market interventionism “is not the most appropriate” and also advocated the need of a State pact on housing so that the measures have continuity beyond the color of the Executive in power. “We understand that the housing market and its accessibility require a deep study and consensus of political forces, thinking about a strategic State plan.”

#Governments #measures #housing #convince #sector #aggravate #legal #security