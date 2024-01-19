Golf GTIs have thrown many VW owners into an endless pit of tuning options. With each generation there were new bumpers, exhaust pipes and carbon fiber extras to attach to your Golf. In the country where you are called a loser if you leave your car untouched, a Volkswagen owner has gone crazy tuning a Golf 8 GTI.

The GTI above belongs to a certain Autrey McVicker. He is the owner of BMP Tuning, a company in the Dallas area, USA. To show what the company has to offer for Volkswagens, he uses the Golf GTI as a kind of mobile showcase and test bench for the products he sells. Almost the entire range from supplier Verkline is available.

What has changed on the Golf GTI?

The entire suspension has been revised and there is even a lift system. Everything running to and from the turbo has also been replaced. When the GTI is put on the dyno, it appears to produce 570 Nm. The power is said to be 'far, far above' the standard 245 hp. The splitter, side skirts, diffuser, hood, wheels and a ski box on the Golf are all retrofitted.

This GTI gives a nice picture of the normal path that many tune enthusiasts follow. It starts with adjusting things like the intake and exhaust, but later it's the suspension's turn and things go from bad to worse. And yet, when TG correspondent Rob Dahm gets behind the wheel of the Golf GTI, it still drives excellently, according to Dahm. Just look down here.