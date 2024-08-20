There were many announcements during the Gamescom 2024 ceremony, with content for all types of audiences who enjoy everything from big multi-million dollar releases to somewhat more modest projects from studios that are emerging in the industry. Among the medium-sized games we had Little Nightmares 3which comes from a franchise that built up a strong fan base after two intriguing releases.

Here is the trailer:

Remember that the game will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2025There are still a few months before we are given the final date.

Via: Gamescom