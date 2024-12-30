The Government delegate in Madrid accuses Ayuso of being “a brilliant illustrious student of public irresponsibility”

The Government delegate in the Community of Madrid, Francisco Martín, has taken stock of 2024, charging against the regional president, whom he has accused of being “a big lie.” “It is impossible to be a more brilliant illustrious student of public irresponsibility,” she said, recalling the words of the PP leader in which she accused Pedro Sánchez of having “gone crazy.” He considers that he should have resigned because of those words.

Ayuso boasts of Madrid’s good progress while accusing Sánchez of “strangling” the region

Martín explained that throughout this year Ayuso and he have not had a single conversation. For this reason, he insists that the president’s actions are “a lie like the [estadio Santiago] Bernabéu as a great man” because he accuses the central government “of all its evils”, but “refuses” to meet with him.

The Community of Madrid has received an investment of more than 7.3 billion euros within the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan coordinated by the central Government. The delegate has assured that Sánchez’s Executive “is the one that has been most committed to Madrid in our democratic history.”

“Despite all the mud, all the hoaxes and lies, despite all the inventions and persecutions, they have not managed to distract the Government of Spain from its main mission: to improve the lives and expectations of the people, of all Spaniards and, of course, also, the life and expectations of the people of Madrid,” he noted to later ensure that Ayuso manages the “pretended independent republic of Puerta del Sol.” Along these lines, he has defended that regional tax cuts “perpetuate inequalities”, while continuing to “demand more resources from the Government of Spain”.

Ayuso’s “Hispanic Trumpism”: lifelong support for large families, defense of bulls and erasure of the LGTBI acronyms



The deputy spokesperson of the PP in the Madrid Assembly, Elisa Vigil, has responded to Martín, whom she has referred to as “minister number 23 of the mud.” The popular deputy has urged him to “stop getting involved in politics that is neither his competence nor his concern.”