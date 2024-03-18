Helldivers 2 it was the best-selling game in Europe in the month of February, as revealed by the ranking you can see below. An important result for Arrowhead's shooter, which holds off EA Sports FC 24 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, second and third respectively.

Helldivers 2 (Sony) EA Sports FC 24 (EA) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros.) It Takes Two (EA) Skull and Bones (Ubisoft) Need for Speed: Heat (EA)

According to surveys carried out by GSD, 16.74 million video games were sold during the month, with an increase of 21.2% compared to February 2023. However, it must be considered that this year was a leap year.

Helldivers 2 was also the best-selling game in February in the United Kingdom, so for the title produced by Sony it is a truly exciting period, while Palworld is not in the top 10 because its sales data is not monitored by GSD.

As regards Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we can now say that the game did not receive the same reception as the first part of the remakerecording a -23% in the first week and improving Final Fantasy 16's performance by only just under 4%.