The PSOE does not see it as fair that the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, “appeal equally” to the PP and the PSOE in relation to the migration crisis in the Canary Islands. After a dramatic Christmas week in which almost 2,000 migrants have arrived on Spanish shores, Clavijo has urged both parties to agree on a solution to relocate the 5,500 minors that the Canary Islands care for alone. However, Ferraz responds to Clavijo that “the enemy”, which is the PP, “has it at home” and is the one he givesmust “force” to support in the Congress of Deputies the reform of the immigration law to make the relocation permanent or, in the event that this “solidarity distribution” is denied, “expel” them from the Canarian coalition government.

“The enemy has him at home, the president of the Canary Islands sits with his enemy, which is the PP“, said the Secretary of Institutional Policy of the PSOE, Alfonso Gómez de Celis, in a press conference from the socialist headquarters in Seville. “I appeal to Clavijo to a dilemma: that he forces his partners to reach an agreement for the distribution solidarity or expel them from the Government”, indicated the socialist, who has argued that this would be the way to know if Clavijo is “really” on the side of a solution for migrant children or “giving in to power” of the PP.

This is what the PSOE has launched after consecutive breakdowns in negotiations with the popular parties to relocate these minors who are currently living overcrowded in the Canary Islands and Ceuta. This same Sunday, the federal secretary of Economy of the PSOE, Enma López, asked the PP from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria return to the “consensus” for the modification of the Immigration Law and assured that his party would continue working on it with “silent negotiations”, while the general secretary of the Popular Party, Cuca Gamarra, accused the socialists of not having a “migration policy” and of not wanting to reach a State agreement. For his part, Gómez de Celis assured this Monday that the ball is in Clavijo’s courtwho is the one who has to “force” the PP to reach that consensus.

“Clavijo, the Canarian Coalition and the PSOE approved a reform of the Immigration Law that we brought to Congress and its partner from the PP voted no. The enemy of the Canary Islands is the PP,” the socialist secretary attacked.

For his part, the Canarian president has assured that the popular people are using “excuses” and blocking the agreement, but he has insisted on Government to approve a decree law for the extraordinary distribution of immigrant minors, ensuring that it would have the necessary support to be validated in Congress.

“We have presented a decree law that would have the support in Congress to be validated for an extraordinary distribution. More than 10 days have passed and the Government of Spain has said absolutely nothing about it. We do not understand why they continue to allow this continue to happen,” Clavijo said this Monday in a radio interview, in which has charged against the socialists and the popular ones in equal parts.

“Both are leaving the Canary Islands alone in the face of an unprecedented migration crisis and all those boys and girls. We are still stuck in ‘I want but I don’t want’, but both are complicit in the situation continuing. The Government of Spain, because it does not act and intervene, which is empowered by the Constitution, and the PP because it blocks it,” he stated.