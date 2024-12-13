The Government confirms that it will present its proposal to forgive part of the regional debt at the beginning of 2025

The Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres, revealed during his press conference after the Conference of Presidents of Santander this Friday that there is a commitment on the part of the central Executive to hold the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council at the beginning of the year 2025 so that the State assumes part of the debt of the Autonomous Communities.

“We are about to renew the regional financing system that has expired since 2014 and was not updated even with governments with an absolute majority of the Popular Party,” said Minister Torres, who said that the President of the Government has done so. expressly raised during the meeting with the regional presidents.

Torres has highlighted that the Executive has proposed that this agreement on financing “has to be made from consensus, from shared agreement and from common positions” and has proposed that, after passing through the Council, it should lead to a majorities that are endorsed by the Congress and the Senate.

The Government has also proposed that the European Funds, the FEDER funds and the ESF+ can be reprogrammed to help the communities affected by DANA, “especially the Valencian one”; something that has been “very welcomed” by everyone present, according to the Minister of Territorial Policy.

Ángel Víctor Torres has insisted on the need to jointly address the financing system so that the Communities have “more resources.” However, he has also cited the differences between the autonomous communities governed by the Popular Party regarding the primacy of one criterion or another in the reform of the model: “If there is no common position of those who have a similar political color, it is difficult for us to have an updated financing system,” he noted.

The minister has taken advantage of his appearance to deny that the Conference of Presidents has been convened “by judicial mandate”, as the president of Aragón, Jorge Azcón, has suggested, and has recalled that he announced its convocation “before any president” attended the meetings. courts to claim it.

Differences between the regional presidents on the proposal

Precisely, the President of the Government of Aragon stated this Friday that “Aragon is not interested in talking about debt forgiveness, but about depopulation” and has said that his executive has positioned itself “radically against” any financing system. “privileged” and “of any bilateral relationship in matters that affect everyone.”

Other regional leaders have also referred to the central government’s proposal, such as the case of Basque Lehendakari Imanol Pradales, who has demanded that an analysis be made of how a hypothetical forgiveness of part of the regional debt would affect Euskadi, through the Basque Quota. .

The president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has expressed his “anger” after the end of the Conference of Presidents and has assured that he feels “deep disappointment” at the intention of the Government of Spain to condone part of the debt to the autonomies.

“He wants all of us Spaniards to pay the excess that separatist formations have made to have embassies that were of no use or that did not serve the interests of the Spanish people,” Mañueco blurted out after considering that “that is not the problem” in reference to the possibility of debt relief.

For his part, the Castilla-La Mancha leader, Emiliano García-Page, has shown himself certain that the singular financing for Catalonia “is not going to go ahead.” Page believes this strongly because he sees a “frontal rejection” of the financing proposal that has the support of the Catalan independence groups, since it is a model that “literally points to the dissolution of the State, to the very existence of the model.” national”. “So it’s not going to go forward, let’s take the possibility out of their minds,” he added during his appearance.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has directly accused the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, of “breaking everyone’s common fund” and granting “privileges” to those who spend the summer with him. The Baroness popular hhas insisted that the singular financing proposal must be included in a program and that it must be the citizens who decide if “the common fund of all Spaniards” is broken or if “Catalonia is going to have its own Treasury.”

“I don’t spend the summer with Sánchez, but if you spend the summer with the president you get a series of privileges that are divided into pieces: first the Constitution, then it is illegal, and then everyone else’s. If we are going to take that State to Spain, we must at least consult it, because I have not seen it in any electoral program. If the PSOE wants to turn Spain into something else, put it and let it be voted on, because to date that is something that has not happened,” he stated, after which he insinuated that the leader of the Executive intends to turn the country into “a republic.” ” confederal.

“I will not accept lessons of solidarity from those who practice fiscal lack of solidarity,” said the president of the Catalan Generalitat, Salvador Illa, minutes earlier before the regional presidents of the PP, according to sources close to the president who are aware of his intervention. Illa reiterated this message at the end of the meeting: “Catalonia’s unique financing model is solidarity in the face of the model of lack of solidarity of those who practice fiscal disloyalty.”

Illa, to the regional presidents of the PP: “I do not accept lessons from those who practice fiscal lack of solidarity”

Asked if he had to respond to the reproaches of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, regarding the new Catalan financing, Illa has been faithful to his style and has avoided open reproaches, although he wanted to make his opinion clear. position in defense of the new model.