The squatting It is one of the issues that worries owners. In Spain, according to data from the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), the process of expelling these individuals can be delayed up to 23.2 monthsalthough there are differences depending on the autonomous communities.

The squatters will resort to all kinds of tricks to access homes. A lawyer from the firm ‘Barredo Abogados’ shared a couple of years ago a trick that “they caught” to these people.

The squatters’ trick to stay in a home

He says that some of these individuals “they are advised”. In the case, he assures, “the issue of the civil lawsuit is not so controlled,” which has allowed these lawyers to expel these people from a home.

«The trick they do when it is announced through criminal means is to bring in a third person the day before the launch»he explains. This means that when the day arrives there is a new person who claims they didn’t know anything.









In the end everything results in “return to court” to restart the process and “another two or three months in the house” for the squatters. Even, he assures, there are cases in which these people can become acquitted.

But in this case it has been different: “The civil lawsuit is filed against ‘we ignore the occupants’, against ‘anyone who is in the home’.”

In this way, the lawyer underlines that “the surprise of the lawyer that they brought in at the last minute is that I don’t care what I call you, if I have identified you… the launch is going to happen no matter what.”

Thanks to this way of approaching this case, the lawyers managed to ensure that the legitimate owners of the home were able to recover it.

The publication, from 2022, generated some comments. For example, some claim that squatters can even leave fake keys at the courthouse, which has to restart the process because they have not left. “This is how it should be and it should be faster,” explains another user.