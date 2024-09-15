A delicate subject

“Sky Sports UK has a huge influence on F1, because ultimately their coverage has a global reverberation. And I have to say it is quite nationalistic coverage, which has led to, for example, the incorrect demonization of Verstappen in 2021. I don’t agree at all with this tendency of journalism to put some drivers on a pedestal and do the opposite with others. The same thing happened for example with Vettel”. Adrian Newey, podcast host High Performancedid not spare explicit criticism towards Sky Sports UKa broadcaster that according to the aerodynamics wizard is sometimes not fair and equidistant in offering users a ‘pure’ service without taking sides.

“I agree 100%“, Max Verstappen said in Baku regarding Newey’s statement. The Dutch driver, for example, in 2022 went as far as to skip interviews with Sky Sports UK after some allusions from a leading face of this broadcaster on the fact that the 2021 World Championship had been ‘stolen’ from Lewis Hamilton.

This theme of F1 being dominated and influenced by British teams and media has also been frequently highlighted by Fernando Alonsowho has always had great sympathy – reciprocated – for Max Verstappen, a driver in whom Alonso has evidently seen dynamics also experienced by the Spaniard at the moment in which a driver whose nationality is not ‘traditional’ in F1 appears at the highest levels of the Circus.