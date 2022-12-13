Elvis Presley (Tupelo, 1935-Memphis, 1977) had a crush on a house with futuristic airs and decided that this was going to be the perfect love nest for his honeymoon stage, his first year of marriage with Priscilla Beaulieu ( New York, 77 years old), with whom he married in 1967 in Las Vegas, in a civil ceremony that lasted just eight minutes. The king of rock would rent this four-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion for a total of $21,000 at the time (almost 20,000 euros at current exchange rates), according to the magazine People.

Now this property a residence of more than 1,430 square meters located in Palm Springs (California)dubbed by the magazine looks in 1962 as “the house of tomorrow” for its futuristic style, it has been sold for 5.6 million dollars (5.3 million euros); nearly double the price paid by its former owners. The house, built in 1960 by architect William Krisel, has barely been on the market for six weeks and has sold for the amount initially requested through the Compass portal. “We’re definitely in a weaker market, but with the amount of interest this house got, it didn’t feel like it,” Marc Sanders, an agent for the real estate company handling the sale, told the Associated Press. Newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

Elvis’ former home was declared a historic monument in 2021, and has been recently renovated by its previous owners, investors Dan Bridge and Paul Armistead, who bought it in 2020 for $2.6 million (24 million euros). Last October, and after two years of work, they decided to put it up for sale. “It still has all the architectural details from when it was built and has been renovated into a modern home for today’s living standards,” Compass agent Marc Sanders told the trade publication. Cottages & Gardens.

Commissioned by architect William Krisel for builder Bob Alexander and his family, what makes this property special is its spaceship-like exterior shape, among other details. The property, located in the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood and completed in 1960, included an indoor kitchen grill and wall-mounted radios, two of the many details that made it special for the time; The living room also has a stone wall with built-in seats, which looks directly towards the fireplace and large windows that provide great views and lots of light to all rooms. In addition, outside, it has a pentagon-shaped pool.

according to account The Wall Street Journal, the buyer of this property is Nancy Cirillo, 53 years old and former owner of NaLa Seattle, a women’s sportswear line, who was attracted by the architecture and setting of the place. “You walk in and it engulfs you. It was quite easy to love, ”Cirillo explained to the same American newspaper, where she confesses that the idea that Elvis and Priscilla lived there their first year of love was not decisive in buying it. The businesswoman and her fiancé, professional tennis player Cary Collins, were drawn to the home’s rugged mountain views and its “wonderful, sexy, weird” architecture. Perhaps for the two of them it will also become the love nest that it was for the king of rock and his wife.