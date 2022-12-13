Gaffe with the microphone still open, during a session of parliament, for the New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern who called the MP and leader of the opposition party David Seymour an “arrogant jerk”. After answering some of her questions and criticisms, Ardern sat down but did not turn off the microphone and her comment was heard in the hall, so much so that Seympour himself then asked the Speaker of the Chamber for the Prime Minister to apologize, apologies that then came “I used words I shouldn’t have used” he admitted.



00:46