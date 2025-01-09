January 15 was marked in red for all drivers arriving in the southwestern capital. It was the day that the first traffic disruptions on the A-5 were scheduled to begin due to the underground works on the highway on which some 80,000 vehicles circulate every day. However, the vice mayor of Madrid, Inma Sanz, announced this Thursday at the press conference after the Government Meeting that the first cuts will arrive hours earlier: in the early hours of January 13 to 14.

All administrations involved (City Hall, Community of Madrid and Ministry of Transport) They will meet this Thursday in the afternoon at a technical meeting of the Regional Transport Consortium to finalize the details of an alternative mobility plan that will include reinforcement of public transport (Cercanías, Metro, EMT and interurban buses) and will offer alternative routes, mainly the M-40, to those who have no choice but to use the car.

The great workhorse between the City Council and the Ministry of Transport is the free R-5, which the Almeida government continues to demand for all vehicles and not only for buses and minibuses, as Transport granted. From the Consistory they detailed that they will offer this morning all the details of this “joint” plan.

“Even so, we apologize in advance, because as always happens in these major works, it is difficult to eliminate all the conditions,” said the vice mayor of the city, who insisted that the mobility plan is an “open and flexible”, which has initial premises but which “will be permanently reviewed and evaluated in agreement with the rest of the administrations,” stated Sanz.









Two years of work

The future Paseo del Suroeste project, which will take about two years to execute, will cover 3.2 kilometers of the A-5 from the Padre Piquer Avenue to Portugal Avenue, which will reduce daily traffic in the area by 90 percent, which today reaches 80,000 vehicles. The future promenade will have an approximate area of ​​80,000 square meters and will house nearly 7,300 new trees, with great prominence for pedestrian routes and bicycle paths. It will also have seven nodes along the entire route demarcated by squares, pergolas, public spaces and parks in order to condense the recreational activity of the area.

Underground, the tunnel will have a distribution of three lanes in each direction, the ones closest to the median on both carriageways will be designed for use as a HOV bus, including adjustable signaling depending on the traffic to optimize its use.