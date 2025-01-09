He Real Madrid and Mallorca They play this Thursday, January 9, the second semifinal of the Spanish Super Cupa competition that takes place in the city of Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), at the King Abdullah Sport City stadium, with capacity for more than 60,000 spectators.

The set of Ancelotti He arrives at the event after having played two games already this year: the late one in the League against Valencia due to the damage and the one in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey against Deportiva Minera.

Real Madrid is looking to win its third title of the year after celebrating the European Super Cup in the summer and the Club World Cup last December. The whites are the second team with the most titles in the Spanish Super Cup and, if they win this year’s edition, they would equal Barcelona at the top of the classification with 14.

He Majorcafor its part, appears in this semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup after the disappointment of the elimination in the Copa del Rey, in which it was eliminated by a team from the Second Federation, Pontevedra.









The second semi-final of the Super Cup will be directed by De Burgos Bengoetxea, with Trujillo Suárez in charge of the VAR.

Real Madrid – Mallorca schedule in the Super Cup

The attractive semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup this Thursday between Madrid and Mallorca It is played at the King Abdullah Sport City stadium, with a capacity for more than 60,000 people. A duel that will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch Madrid – Mallorca on television and online

The clash between Madrid and Mallorca can be seen live on television through the Movistar channel. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting